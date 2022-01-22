L, 22.01.2022
ŠOKK ⟩ Usklik paar keelas ostjate seksuaalse orientatsiooni tõttu neil maja isegi vaadata

Paarile, kes arvas, et on leidnud oma unistuste kodu, öeldi, et nad ei saa seda isegi vaadata, sest nad on geid.

Tellijale

Luke Whitehouse ja Lachlan Mantell saatsid omanikele e-kirja, et leppida kokku 650 000 naela maksva kolme magamistoaga paarismaja vaatamine. Omanikud palusid, et ostjad räägiksid veidi iseendast ning oma iigapäevaelust. 

Lachlan vastas rõõmsalt: «Olen 37-aastane ITV teleprodutsent ja Luke on 33-aastane haridusega tegeleva ettevõtte omanik.»

