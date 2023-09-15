HEA TEADA ⟩ See lihtne, kuid üllatav nipp aitab norskamise vastu

«Ma väidan, et nina puhastamine enne magamaminekut on sama tähtis kui hammaste pesemine,» ütles ta. «Põhjus: kui sa ei saa nina kaudu hingata, siis sa hingad suu kaudu ja hakkad norskama. Siis sa aga ei puhka ega seedi ega saa kogu energiat.»

Dr Lomas demonstreeris TikToki videol, mida on vaadatud ligi 250 000 korda, lihtsat nippi, kuidas oma ummistunud ninasõõrmeid puhastada. Sirgelt seistes hingab ta nina kaudu sisse ja välja, hoides samal ajal suu kinni. Seejärel pigistab ta nina kinni ja liigutab pead küljelt küljele, nii et kõrvad peaaegu puudutavad õlgu. Seda tehes ta ka puhub, et kõrvad lahti saada. Viimaks laseb dr Lomas ninast lahti ja hingab veel kord sügavalt sisse ja välja.