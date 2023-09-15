R, 15.09.2023
HEA TEADA ⟩ See lihtne, kuid üllatav nipp aitab norskamise vastu

Naine
@biological_dentist It’s time to add nose clearing to your night time routine! I would argue that clearing your nose before bed is just as important as brushing your teeth 🪥 Here’s why… #biologicaldentist #health #sleep ♬ original sound - 🦷Dr Seb | Biological Dentist

Hambaarstid on aastaid manitsenud inimesi enne magamaminekut hambaid pesema. Kuid õhtuses rutiinis on veel üks oluline samm, mille sa võib-olla vahele jätad: nina puhastamine. Yorkshire'is tegutseva hambaarsti dr Sebastian Lomasi sõnul aitab nina puhtaks tegemine kaasa heale unele ja norskamise lõpetamisele.

«Ma väidan, et nina puhastamine enne magamaminekut on sama tähtis kui hammaste pesemine,» ütles ta. «Põhjus: kui sa ei saa nina kaudu hingata, siis sa hingad suu kaudu ja hakkad norskama. Siis sa aga ei puhka ega seedi ega saa kogu energiat.»

Dr Lomas demonstreeris TikToki videol, mida on vaadatud ligi 250 000 korda, lihtsat nippi, kuidas oma ummistunud ninasõõrmeid puhastada. Sirgelt seistes hingab ta nina kaudu sisse ja välja, hoides samal ajal suu kinni. Seejärel pigistab ta nina kinni ja liigutab pead küljelt küljele, nii et kõrvad peaaegu puudutavad õlgu. Seda tehes ta ka puhub, et kõrvad lahti saada. Viimaks laseb dr Lomas ninast lahti ja hingab veel kord sügavalt sisse ja välja.

Lisaks näitab ta teises videos, kuidas keeleharjutuste abil norskamist peatada.

@biological_dentist Snoring at night?😴 Are you fed up of hearing your partner complain you kept them awake at night because of your snoring? Try this simple exercise to help you STOP snoring… #biologicaldentist #sleep #myofunctionaltherapy #health #fyp ♬ original sound - 🦷Dr Seb | Biological Dentist

