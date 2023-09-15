HEA TEADA ⟩ See lihtne, kuid üllatav nipp aitab norskamise vastu

@biological_dentist It’s time to add nose clearing to your night time routine! I would argue that clearing your nose before bed is just as important as brushing your teeth 🪥 Here’s why… #biologicaldentist #health #sleep ♬ original sound - 🦷Dr Seb | Biological Dentist
Hambaarstid on aastaid manitsenud inimesi enne magamaminekut hambaid pesema. Kuid õhtuses rutiinis on veel üks oluline samm, mille sa võib-olla vahele jätad: nina puhastamine. Yorkshire'is tegutseva hambaarsti dr Sebastian Lomasi sõnul aitab nina puhtaks tegemine kaasa heale unele ja norskamise lõpetamisele.