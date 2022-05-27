R, 27.05.2022
Tellijale

«Isal oli insult! Häbi sulle!» Meghan Markle'i õde mõistis hukka hertsoginna käitumise

Naine
«Isal oli insult! Häbi sulle!» Meghan Markle’i õde mõistis hukka hertsoginna käitumise
Meghan Markle'i 77-aastane isa Thomas viidi pärast insulti haiglasse. Mehe lapsed  Thomas Markle Junior ja Samantha tõttasid kohe haige isa juurde, kuid Meghanit polnud kusagil. 

57-aastane Samantha Markle võrdles oma õe tegevusetust «eakate väärkohtlemisega», sest 40-aastane Meghan Markle eiras oma isa terviseprobleeme.

