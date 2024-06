Suure vanusevahega paar ootab esimest ühist last: seksi vähesus mõjutas meie abielu

A couple with a 37-year age gap that receive thousands of hate comments on social media every day have just got engaged. See SWNS story SWOCagegap. Quran McCain, 24 and his now-fiancée, Cheryl McGregor, 61, post videos on TikTok of them dancing together and open up about their non-conventional relationship. However, with every viral clip comes a slew of nasty trolls criticising Cheryl for her facial wrinkles and looking like her beau's "great-grandmother". On the other side, Quran is constantly accused of being with grandma-of-17 Cheryl for her money or as a publicity stunt, and they have blocked over 700,000 accounts as a result.

Foto: Quran McCain / SWNS