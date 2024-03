Endine peotüdruk: kui jätsin joomise maha, hakkasin saama elu parimat seksi

Writers! Working on your non-fiction book proposal? Need help? This post is for you. 💜



With @TawnyMLara's DRY HUMPING (@QuirkBooks) out on 9/19, we're sharing details from the original book proposal she queried with.



See what you can learn from her. https://t.co/oOGMYpt4s4 pic.twitter.com/GTT5FHy14I