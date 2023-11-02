N, 2.11.2023
MIDA SINA ARVAD? ⟩ Mees ei ole nõus oma lapse emaga abielluma ühel kindlal põhjusel

Mari Piirla
, reporter
Faith Kelly ja Ethan Payne on sisuloojad, kellel on oma YouTube'i ja taskuhäälingusaade nimega «Growing Paynes». Hiljutises episoodis paljastas Faith, et Ethan ei abiellu temaga, kuna naine keeldus tema perenime võtmast. «Faith ei taha minu nime võtta ja see teeb mulle muret,» ütles mees.

Faith oleks nõus kandma mõlemaid perekonnanimesid, olles Kelly-Payne, kuid vastasel juhul ei viitsi ta paberimajandusega üldse vaeva näha. «Ma ei taha kaotada sidet oma perega,» selgitas ta mehele. «Ma olen selle nimega üles kasvanud. Mulle meeldib see. Ma tahan seda hoida.»

