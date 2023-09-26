Victoria's Secreti modell läks elupäästvale opile: mu tissid samahästi kui tapavad mind

Facing down my greatest fears led me to a life-altering decision—one that’s redefined my relationship with my own body. 🙏🏻🥹 This has been a very hard decision for me, but I have decided to prioritize my health and remove my breast implants. It has been a scary, difficult, but rewarding time. And even though I’ve been anxious about how to share this, I am so excited to tell my story with the unbelievable support from close friends and family. By staying loyal to my intuition, honoring my body and myself, and with the help and support of so many wonderful people, I’ve made it through. Here I am to share my experience with all of you, and I hope to spread awareness about Breast Implant Illness to women and shed light on the truth of the implant/explant process. Stay tuned as I share my journey. I will be going LIVE on my Instagram with @thejaguarshaman on September 7th at 12 pm noon PST, where I will be hosting a Q&A. I hope you’ll join us and support me through this process ❤️