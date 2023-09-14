N, 14.09.2023
See toiduaine kohvis mõjub hästi soolestikule ja aitab alla võtta

@j9naturally 3 Things That Will Make You Poop Instantly Dr. Janine discusses three effective methods to induce immediate bowel movements. She highlights the abundant fiber content in figs, which aids in promoting regularity. Additionally, she emphasizes the significance of maintaining proper hydration for optimal bowel function. Lastly, Dr. Janine elucidates the benefits of olive oil coffee as a natural stimulant for instant bowel stimulation. Follow for more natural health tips. #poop #guthealth #digestivehealth #wellness ♬ original sound - doctorjanine Bowring, ND

Kanadas tegutsev loodusraviarst Janine Bowring jagab kolme peamist näpunäidet, mispeale loodus silmapilkselt oma rüppe kutsub.

1. Viigimarjad

«Viigimarjad on fantastilised, need on täis kiudaineid, mis aitavad suurepäraselt kõhukinnisuse vastu,» selgitas ta. Kuues kuivatatud viigimarjas on umbes viis grammi kiudaineid, mis on rohkem kui 17 protsenti soovitatavast päevasest kiudainesisaldusest, milleks on 25–30 grammi.

