See toiduaine kohvis mõjub hästi soolestikule ja aitab alla võtta

«Viigimarjad on fantastilised, need on täis kiudaineid, mis aitavad suurepäraselt kõhukinnisuse vastu,» selgitas ta. Kuues kuivatatud viigimarjas on umbes viis grammi kiudaineid, mis on rohkem kui 17 protsenti soovitatavast päevasest kiudainesisaldusest, milleks on 25–30 grammi.