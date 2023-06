VAID PAAR EUROT ⟩ See ligi 100-aastane uskumatult nooruslik naine avaldas oma ilu saladuse

***2PM EMBARGO NO ONLINE USE TILL THEN*** Joan Richmond-Woodhouse and boyfriend David. See SWNSstory SWFTage; Meet the 91-year-old great-gran who isn't afraid to don a bikini and looks 20 years younger - putting her good looks down to a diet of hearty pub grub. Joan Richmond-Woodhouse, 91, loves homemade pies and a carvery but insists she hasn't ever gained any weight and still stuns in her swimsuit. Despite her beige diet, the grandmother-of-18 claims she is regularly mistaken for a woman in her 70s rather than her 90s – and even has people accusing her of lying about her age. Ex-pat Joan insists she doesn’t feel like an OAP and spends her days travelling with boyfriend, David Winder, 84, a retired cargo coordinator, and sunning herself in her garden in Costa Calida, Murcia, Spain.

Foto: Courtesy of Joan Richmond-Woodhouse / SWNS