VIDEO ⟩ Mees kastis kodutut naist voolikust: tahtsin teda aidata

Mees kastis kodutut naist voolikust: tahtsin teda aidata
Twitteris levib video mehest, kes kostitab kodutut naist veejoaga. Naine karjub: «Appi! Appi!» Vahejuhtum leidis aset San Franciscos Barbarossa sohvabaari ees. Mees väidab, et ta vaid soovis naist aidata.

Barbarossa sohvabaar on teinud avalduse, milles taunib mehe tegu. «Barbarossa ei ole kuidagi seotud videos nähtava ebainimliku tegevusega. Tegu on naaberettevõtte omanikuga. Oleme äärmiselt pettunud selle isiku käitumises ja ei toeta seda mingil moel. Meid on teavitatud, et käimas on ametlik ja ka meediasisene uurimine. Barbarossa toetab kohalikku kogukonda ja kohtleb kõiki möödakäijaid ja kliente võrdse austuse ja väärikusega.»

Kui lähedalasuva pagariäri töötaja filmitud klipp levima hakkas, selgus, et kõnealuse mehe nimi on Collier Gwin ja ta on Foster Gwini galerii omanik. «Ma ütlesin talle, et liigu, ma ei saa tänavat puhastada, liigu edasi,» selgitas mees San Francisco Chronicle'ile. «Naine hakkas sõjakalt karjuma, sülitas, lõugas mu peale.. Ta läks endast täiesti välja... Ma pritsisin teda voolikust ja ütlesin: «Liigu, liigu. Ma aitan sind.»»

