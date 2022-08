Kim Kardashian and North West - Outside arrivals at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show (designed by Olivier Rousteing ), as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France.//03HAEDRICHJM_0010JMH/2207071218

Foto: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA