Mürgiämbliku hammustus jättis naisele kohutava haava, võlad ja vähiriski

Jenna Allen (L) and her arm (R). A venomous spider bite has left a mum with $1.3k a WEEK medical bill, unable to hug her kids and at risk of cancer. See SWNS story SWSMspider. Jenna Allen, 28, was volunteering in her hometown, Donald, Victoria, Australia, after severe floods ravaged the area in November 2014. She reached into a box to get a pair of shoes when she was bitten by a highly venomous Redback spider - also known as the Australian black widow - on her left arm. Instantly her skin reacted, and Jenna had goose bumps up her left arm, stomach cramps and vomiting. The local hospital didn’t have any antivenom and Jenna had to travel an hour to another hospital - where she was given two doses and admitted to intensive care. Jenna was transferred to the Bendigo Hospital, Victoria, for two months where she had a skin graft. This worked for a year but then a mosquito bite sized pinprick resurfaced which burst. Her unhealed wound now causes her horrendous pain and has to be constantly bandaged. The dance teacher is petrified she will get cancer as medics have detected pre-cancerous cells in the wound. Jenna has health insurance provided by medicare but because her condition is so exceptional, not all of the sky-high costs aren't covered.

Foto: Courtesy Jenna Allen / SWNS