40-aastane BBC staar Dame Deborah James kaotas võitluse soolevähiga

Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died.— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 28, 2022
Her final thoughts..
'Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo - it could save your life.'
40-aastane Deborah James suri pärast viis aastat kestnud võitlust neljanda staadiumi soolevähiga. BBC staaril diagnoositi vähk esmakordselt 2016. aastal ja ta dokumenteeris oma võitlust raske haigusega, inspireerides oma vaprusega tuhandeid fänne.