40-aastane BBC staar Dame Deborah James kaotas võitluse soolevähiga

Triin Palmipuu
, naine.postimees.ee ajakirjanik
40-aastane Deborah James suri pärast viis aastat kestnud võitlust neljanda staadiumi soolevähiga. BBC staaril diagnoositi vähk esmakordselt 2016. aastal ja ta dokumenteeris oma võitlust raske haigusega, inspireerides oma vaprusega tuhandeid fänne.

Deborah' surmast teatati teisipäeva õhtul tema BowelBabe nimelisel Instagrami kontol. 

Deborah James tegi suurt tööd soolevähi teadlikkuse tõstmisel ja ta tutvustas oma elu raske haiguse ajal. «Ma ei ole julge ega vapper. Ma ei lähe oma surma poole väärikalt, olen lihtsalt üks hirmunud tüdruk, kes teeb midagi, mille osas tal pole valikut,. Aga ma olen tänulik elu eest, mis mul on olnud,» ütles James eelmisel kuul ühes videopostituses. 

