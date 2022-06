Vene sõdurid jätsid rüüstatud Ukraina koolimajadesse maha jahmatavaid sõnumeid

🇷🇺 soldiers, when leaving the village of Katyuzhanka in the Kiev's Vyshgorod district, left a message for 🇺🇦 school students. It is not a message of hate, but rather of peace and hope.(It is 🇺🇦 school - letters in the small posters below the board).

(right-hand side board:/2)

/1 pic.twitter.com/GH1FxKt8Mh