Salaja 71-aastase mehega abiellnud neiu: teadsin, et mu pere saab väga vihaseks...

25-aastane Danielle Reiff kannatas lapsepõlvest saati suure unisuse, isupuuduse ning luu- ja lihasvalu all, kuid arstid ei saanud aru, mis tal viga on. Sõbra nõuandel registreerus naine 71-aastase reiki Howard Reiffi seansile. Pärast kuut seanssi tekkis nende vahel armusuhe.

USA-s Philadelphiast pärit Danielle kohtus endast 46 aastat vanema mehega ning nende vahel lahvatasid kuumad tunded. Neli nädalat pärast tutvumist otsustas paar põgeneda ja salaja abielluda. Pulma ei kutsutud perekonda ega ka sõpru. 

«Ta rääkis mulle, kuidas üks preestrinna talle talle aastaid tagasi ütles, et ta saab omale noore naise. Kui Howard mind esimest korda nägi, teadis ta kohe, et see olengi mina,» jagab naine.

