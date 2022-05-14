L, 14.05.2022
Vanapaar kaebas omaenda lihase poja kohtusse absurdsel põhjusel

Vanapaar kaebas omaenda lihase poja kohtusse absurdsel põhjusel
India vanapaar kaebas kohtusse poja ja tema naise, sest nad ei ole neile veel lapselapsi kinkinud. Poeg abiellus 2016. aastal ja nii oli vanematel lootust saada lapselaps. Paraku pole neil kuus aastat hiljem veel last sündinud.

«Me ei hoolinud soost, tahtsime lihtsalt lapselast,» kinnitas isa. Kui paaril ei õnnestu järgmise aasta jooksul lapselast saada, nõuab isa üle 600 000 euro hüvitist. Indias peetakse traditsiooniks, et naised sünnitavad paari esimese abieluaasta jooksul lapsi.

Isa jätkas: «Ma andsin pojale kogu oma raha, lasin ta Ameerikas välja õpetada. Nüüd ei ole mul raha. Oleme võtnud pangast laenu, et ehitada maja. Oleme rahalistes ja isiklikes raskustes.» Isa sõnul on tal kulunud poja peale 300 000 eurot, et teda korralikult kasvatada ja talle kallis auto osta, lisaks andnud ta raha veel paari mesinädalateks Tais, vahendab Unilad.

Nende advokaat ütles: «Paaril on vabadus mitte sünnitada last, mistõttu me palume hüvitist. Summa on lihtsalt see raha, mida härra Prasad on kulutanud oma poja kasvatamiseks... Sellised juhtumid on olulised, sest need viivad uute seaduste kujundamiseni.»

