P, 6.03.2022
Tänane leht
Tellimine
Uudiskirjad
Kuuluta
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Vihje
RUS
ENG
Sõda
Uudised
Maailm
Majandus
Sport
Arvamus
Kultuur
Elu24
Teadus
Tervis
Naine
Lemmik
Kodu
Reis
Nädal
Juunior
60+
Maa Elu
Uuriv
The Wall Street Journal
Investor
Startup
Tarbija
Merendus
Tehnika
E-sport
Haridus
Raamatud
Ypsilon
Tähenduse teejuhid
4jaleht
Ilm
TV
Podcast
Ristsõna
Sudoku
Loo tellimiseks pead olema sisse logitud Postimees kontole.
Logi sisse
Sul ei ole kontot?
Loo Postimees konto

Kiievi lähedale koerte varjupaika toitu viinud ukrainlanna tapeti koduteel

26-aastane Anastasiia Yalanskaya tulistati neljapäeval koos kahe teise vabatahtlikuga surnuks. Nad olid teel koju Kiievi äärelinnas olevast kkoerte varjupaigast. 

Tellijale Tellijale

26-aastane Anastasiia Yalanskaja oli üks kolmest vabatahtlikust, kes tegi ohtliku retke Buchas asuvasse kohalikku koerte varjupaika. Bucha on asula 30 kilomeetri kaugusel Kiievist, kust paljud elanikud on asunud evakueeruma. Tagasiteel koju tabas naise autot kuulirahe ja kõik autos olijad surid. Hukkunud naise perekonna sõnul võeti naise auto Vene vägede poolt tahtlikult sihikule. 

Tema viimane Instagrami lugu 3. märtsil näitas, et ta istub sõiduki tagaistmel, ümbritsetuna koeratoidu kottidest.

Tagasi üles
Back