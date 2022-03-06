Kiievi lähedale koerte varjupaika toitu viinud ukrainlanna tapeti koduteel
I want the whole world to remember this woman: Anastasiia Yalanskaya. I want to honor her by helping those in need, humans and animals. Not once, but always, in whatever way we can. If she did it during a war, I’m sure we can do it too. RIP, you left ❤️ https://t.co/tD5dxofJuV— Ariana Gomez (@arianagomezf) March 6, 2022
26-aastane Anastasiia Yalanskaya tulistati neljapäeval koos kahe teise vabatahtlikuga surnuks. Nad olid teel koju Kiievi äärelinnas olevast kkoerte varjupaigast.