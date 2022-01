Massimõrvar Breivik tervitas tingimisi vabastamise kohtuistungit natsižestiga

Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, gestures while holding a sign, on the first day of the hearing, where he is requesting release on parole, at the makeshift courtroom in Skien prison, Norway January 18, 2022. NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY. FOTO: NTB