TÕELINE SÕPRUS ⟩ Poiss õppis õmblema, sest tema kaaslane ei saanud endale kaunist kleiti lubada
Quite a journey, but the first thing I’ve ever sewn (a prom dress) has been finished, just in time for the ball! Not only did I get the honor of being the Prince Charming to the beautiful @AddiRust, but her fairy godmother as well, haha! I’m so thankful for her. (From scratch✨) pic.twitter.com/amr05PZBbp— Parker Keith Smith (@parkerkeithsmit) May 7, 2019
Ameerikas on iga teismelise tipphetk keskkooli lõpuballil särada täiuslikus riietuses. See on iga tüdruku ja poisi jaoks oluline verstapost, kuid mitte igaüks ei saa endale lubada sellist kleiti nagu ta sooviks.