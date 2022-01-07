P, 9.01.2022
TÕELINE SÕPRUS ⟩ Poiss õppis õmblema, sest tema kaaslane ei saanud endale kaunist kleiti lubada

Ameerikas on iga teismelise tipphetk keskkooli lõpuballil särada täiuslikus riietuses. See on iga tüdruku ja poisi jaoks oluline verstapost, kuid mitte igaüks ei saa endale lubada sellist kleiti nagu ta sooviks.

2019. aastal ei saanud Indianapolise keskkooli abiturient Addi Rust endale poest leitud kleiti kahjuks lubada ning ta viskas oma parimale sõbrale Parker Smithile, kes oli ühtlasi tema kaaslane ballil, nalja, et too peaks talle ise kleidi õmblema. Noormees otsustas, et miks ka mitte ning võttis väljakutse uljalt vastu.

Parker õppis vanaema näpunäidete abil õmblema. Ta tahtis kleidi enne balli valmis saada ning perfektsionist töötas viimase õhtuni. Poiss soovis, et tema kaaslasel oleks ideaalne kleit, mistõttu tuli tal seda mitu korda ümber teha.

