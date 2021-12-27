E, 27.12.2021
VAATA VIDEOT ⟩ Mees leidis salati seest konna ja jättis ta endale lemmikloomaks

Ameerika laulja ja muusikaprodutsent Simon Curtis leidis salatist konna ja otsustas ta endale lemmikloomaks jätta.

Curtis postitas 21. detsembril Twitterisse foto väikesest rohelisest konnast. Ta kirjutas postituses, et leidis selle armsa tegelase poest ostetud salati seest. Simon ei suutnud armsat olendit aga kuidagi õue külma kätte ajada ja ta küsis rahvalt, mida konnaga teha.

Järgmises postituses kirjutas laulja, et pani konnale nimeks Tony ja ostis talle toiduks tõuke. Curtis valmistas lemmikloomale ajutise peavarju plastkarbist. Mees pani Tony pesasse ka salatilehe ja kausikese veega.

Hiljem näitas ameeriklane Tonyle uut alalist kodu ja kirjutas, et asetas oma lemmiklooma vannituppa elama, kus on piisavalt valgust, temperatuur on sobivam ja sinna ei kostu kära. Curtis tunnistas, et armus Tonysse tõeliselt ja kutsus kõiki üles hoolikalt valmissalatite karpe üle vaatama.

