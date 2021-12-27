VAATA VIDEOT ⟩ Mees leidis salati seest konna ja jättis ta endale lemmikloomaks
I found the cutest little frog in the bottom of my romaine lettuce tonight- it’s too cold to set him outside (27 degrees), but he’s been living in the lettuce in the fridge for several days now- does anyone know what I should do so that he doesn’t die? pic.twitter.com/usaCIEWaLv— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021
Ameerika laulja ja muusikaprodutsent Simon Curtis leidis salatist konna ja otsustas ta endale lemmikloomaks jätta.